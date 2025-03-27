Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.