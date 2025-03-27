Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

