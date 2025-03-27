Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

EPD opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

