Moment Partners LLC Invests $457,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

