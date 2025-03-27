Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

