Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.92. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 43.41%. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

