Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,225 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.