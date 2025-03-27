Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,027.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.84 and a 200-day moving average of $622.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

