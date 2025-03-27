Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies operating on a nanometer scale. These companies often focus on creating materials, devices, and systems with enhanced properties and functionalities by manipulating matter at atomic or molecular dimensions, offering significant growth potential in sectors ranging from medicine to electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $323.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 94,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,594. Clene has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

