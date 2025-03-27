National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 39,150 shares.The stock last traded at $89.86 and had previously closed at $89.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

