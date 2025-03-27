NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 44,515 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

