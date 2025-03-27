NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,507 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,788,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440,474 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,477,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,353 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,884,000 after purchasing an additional 835,085 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

BAC stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

