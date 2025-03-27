NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 7,742 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $929.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $987.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

