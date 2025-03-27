Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3152 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 9.9% increase from Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $51.78.
Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Company Profile
