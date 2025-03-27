Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3152 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 9.9% increase from Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Get Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF (NBFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, globally investing in fixed-income securities of any credit quality and maturity. The fund seeks high current income, and to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Flexible Credit Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.