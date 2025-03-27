Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Short Interest Down 68.7% in March

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 299,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Next Technology Price Performance

Shares of NXTT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Next Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

