Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -0.11. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.71%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

