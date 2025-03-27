Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Releases Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.07 million. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.71. Noah has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Noah in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

