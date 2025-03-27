Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,938,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.94 and a 200 day moving average of $398.90.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

