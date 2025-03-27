Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,075,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,425,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

REG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

