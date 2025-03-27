Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 12,646,642 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,646,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

