Norges Bank Takes $1.50 Billion Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,814,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $213.83 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average of $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

