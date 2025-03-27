NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $77,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.75 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $196.95 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

