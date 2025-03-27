O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

