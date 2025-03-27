Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,430 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,490 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 212,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 79,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $241,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,160. This represents a 23.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,311,485. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,138 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAB opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

