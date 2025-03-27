Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,195 shares during the period. Heritage Insurance makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 109.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 15.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,770.60. The trade was a 0.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,339.60. This represents a 14.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $592.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

