Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $25,688,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wabash National by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -4.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

