Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 91,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.77.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.