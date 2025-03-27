Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.32 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

