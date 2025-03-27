Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Daniel Spence Sells 100,000 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,400. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paysign Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paysign by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

