Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

