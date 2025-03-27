Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

