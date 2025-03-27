Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

