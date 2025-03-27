Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,867,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

