Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 364,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,690. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

