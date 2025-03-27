Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other medical products. Investors often focus on these stocks for their potential growth driven by medical innovation and healthcare demand, although they can also be subject to risks such as regulatory changes and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $19.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $857.19. 1,389,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,781. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $835.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,370,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.12.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.74. 3,226,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,383. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.19. 3,629,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,274. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. 5,513,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,975. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $337.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

