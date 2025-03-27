Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.44. 486,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,478,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PONY shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

