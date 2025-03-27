Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are the shares of companies that are engaged in developing or utilizing blockchain technology as a core part of their business. These companies might be involved in sectors like finance, supply chain management, or cybersecurity, and investors often view these stocks as a way to gain exposure to innovative, potentially transformative digital technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.13. 3,292,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $419.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,994,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,271,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,225,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

