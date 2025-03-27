Promising Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and McDonald’s are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies operating in the restaurant industry. Investors in these stocks own a portion of the restaurant chain or holding company, and the value of the stocks can fluctuate based on factors like industry trends, consumer behavior, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,526,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $522.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,456. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. 9,597,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,619,529. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $80.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,698.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,158. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,789.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,707.25. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $304.83. 1,461,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Featured Stories