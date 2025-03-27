ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

