Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BGAOY remained flat at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

