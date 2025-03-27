Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 324,279 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after buying an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,413,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,827,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,901 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,124.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,679,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.