Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.2 %

JHG opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

