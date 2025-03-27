Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.15 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,984 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after buying an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,870 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

