Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.45 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

