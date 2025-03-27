Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.