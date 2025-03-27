Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,022 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Hess by 22.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HES opened at $160.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.