Q1 Earnings Estimate for Soligenix Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soligenix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.66) earnings per share.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.