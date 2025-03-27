Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVE:FLT Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE:FLT opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

