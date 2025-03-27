Q1 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Lowered by Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cinemark by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 180.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 139.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

