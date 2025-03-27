Quantbot Technologies LP Has $868,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.